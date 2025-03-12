9 mm square module achieves -100 dBm receive sensitivity

Insight SIP is launching the ISP2554-HM module. This module represents a dynamic IoT node, with support for Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread, and Zigbee radios and high-performance computing including an ability to run AI at the Edge. It can thus form the core of a complex IOT device with an unparalleled mixture of features, performance, and low power consumption. These features and antennas fit into this ultra-miniature RF module, a tiny package measuring 9 x 9 x 1 mm, the smallest on the market.

With extended temperature capability up to 105oC, this device brings together the full set of Bluetooth 6.0 features, including Angle of Arrival, the new Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology, and BLE Audio. Based on the new Nordic nRF54H20, this generates top-end performance across the board, being based on a 4th generation radio and an advanced multicore computing architecture.

The module provides separate M33 Cortex application and radio cores, with shared 1MB RAM and 2MB of non-volatile storage. The Application core can run at 320MHz allowing complex calculations to be carried out whilst the 256MHz radio processor is optimized for fast start-stop to allow low-power radio operation when required. The high-powered application processor can operate Machine Learning models, thus enabling “AI at the edge”.

In addition, it contains two RISC-V peripheral processors for high-speed and low leakage low-speed connections. All processors can run independently. A rich set of peripherals includes High Speed USB, and CAN-FD alongside High and Low-Speed SPI, UART, I2C, and others. The peripheral processors allow custom device drivers to be added.

Security capability is a significant feature of this device, with ARM Trustzone, secure storage, secure boot and update, with physical as well as software protection implemented to meet PSA 3 security level (the highest possible for a silicon device of this type).

Despite the advanced features of this device, it is released in a miniature 9 x 9 x 1 mm package and offers a fully integrated solution with RF matching and integrated antenna. Both 32MHz and 32 kHz crystals and DC-DC support for each processor are included, meaning it is a fully functioning Bluetooth node that only requiring a power supply to operate. With up to +10dBm output power and -100 dBm receive sensitivity, coupled with Insight SIP’s high-performance antenna, this module offers a new level of reliable connectivity.

As well as supporting BLE, the module can run Zigbee, Thread, ANT+, and other 802.15.4 based protocols, concurrently with BLE. Protocols stacks and applications run on the real-time Zephyr operating system which provides a rich suite of drivers and services. A Matter stack is also available for this device, allowing it to form the core of Smart Home connected devices.

This device complements the ISP2454-LX, which has the same next generation radio advantages but is targeted at simpler more cost-sensitive applications.

Initial samples will be available soon. Full production of the modules will start in H2 2025. Certification is pending. To help product developers, Insight SIP will offer complete development kits together with sample software that provides everything required out of the box to start developing a solution on day one.