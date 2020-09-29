Illuminated keyswitch series integrates LED

C&K has developed an illuminated keyswitch series that offers smooth, positive tactile feedback with a clear tactile sound for superior ergonomics and ease of use. The D6 Series illuminated keyswitch features an integrated LED, reducing costs and simplifying the design of the illumination path. As a result, the D6 Series is used in a wide range of panel applications including appliances, electronic games, industrial, medical, security and video, test equipment, and more.

The illuminated D6 Series keyswitch simplifies customization and integration. The keyswitch is designed to enable easy X, Y coding on a single side PCB. In addition, the D6 Series provides direct actuation without interface.