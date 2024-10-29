915 MHz radio board features 15 km range

MIKROE has launched LR 11 Click, a new member of the company’s 1750-strong mikroBUS -enabled Click board family of compact add-on boards that enables designers to achieve energy-efficient, secure, and reliable, long-distance, bi-directional 915MHz LoraWAN data communications. The board features Ezurio’s 453-00139R LoraWAN module which integrates the Silicon Labs EFR32 SoC and the Semtech SX1262 radio. It supports LoRaWAN classes A, B, and C, and operates in the 902-928MHz frequency range with a typical transmit power of up to 22dBm and a communications range of up to 15km. With its extensive regulatory support and certifications, the LR 11 Click is ideal for IoT devices, asset tracking, smart home systems, industrial automation, and any application requiring long-range, battery-powered sensor solutions.

LR 11 Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. It comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries and example code, offering unparalleled flexibility for evaluation and customization. This Click board also includes the innovative ClickID feature, which enables the host system to seamlessly and automatically detect and identify it.

The LR 11 Click package also includes the 868/915MHz FlexDIPOLE antenna which is matched with the Ezurio 453-00139R module delivering enhanced connectivity and functionality, ensuring optimal performance for long-range communication applications.