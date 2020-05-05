Single-axis servo controller achieves high-current loop frequencies

TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG announced the TMCM-1617, single-axis servo controller module, designed for servo drives with 18A RMS and 8 to 28V DC supply voltage. The TMCM-1617’s EtherCAT, CAN and RS485 interfaces, ultra-lightweight aluminum housing (conforms with DIN EN 60529), and a cutting-edge feature set make the TMCM-1617 an ideal choice for medical, aerospace, and robotics. Different housing options are also possible.

By achieving high-current loop frequencies to minimize current ripple, the potted module enables ever-smaller electric drives with extremely high dynamics. The TMCM-1617 also supports a wide range of encoders for position feedback, including incremental encoders, analog encoders, and digital hall sensors. With integrated field-oriented control implemented in hardware, custom options, the TMCM-1617 is a highly efficient solution for rugged servo drives across the board.

“Miniaturization and the availability of new components are driving the growth of emerging applications and markets like cobots and New Space. To push innovation further, engineers need compact building blocks to take advantage of sophisticated features and functions currently embedded in hardware. Our TMCM-1617 is such a building block. Designed specially to satisfy the need for smaller drives for medical, robotics and logistics systems, the potted module features our hardware-based field oriented control to support low-inductance and highly dynamic motors.”

Trinamic’s potted servo controller module completed a highly accelerated life test (HALT) with ambient temperatures ranging from 40°C up to 85°C operational temperature and mechanical vibrations up to 30GRMS.

The drive can also be configured for soldering to a custom baseboard. Trinamic also offers custom versions, a TMCM-1617 carrier board, and integration services to meet the requirements of application-specific designs. The TMCM-1617 is now available through Trinamic’s distribution channels,

Features and benefits: