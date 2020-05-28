Webinar: 99.2% Efficient Integrated Half-Bridge for High Voltage Motor Drives with BridgeSwitch™ -June 23

Tuesday June 23, 2020
11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT
In this webinar, we will discuss how market trends are driving changes in motor-drive inverter designs; exploring how designers can benefit from unique BridgeSwitch features and demonstrating why it is the perfect fit for the growing single-phase market.
Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- The fundamentals of BridgeSwitch’s highly efficient FREDFET technology
- The importance of meeting the new energy efficiency regulations which are forcing the adoption of new and innovative designs
- How to cut certification time by 3 months per IEC60730 and IEC60335 requirements
- How BridgeSwitch simplifies inverter design by providing built-in HW protection like UV and OV monitoring as well as features e.g. thermal monitoring
- How to develop methods to select best available reference design and match customer conditions and thermal specifications
Featured Speakers:
Cristian IonescuCatrina
Senior Product Marketing Manager- Motor Drivers
Power Integrations
Aimee Kalnoskas
Moderator
EEWorld Online
Sponsored by: