Webinar: 99.2% Efficient Integrated Half-Bridge for High Voltage Motor Drives with BridgeSwitch™ -June 23

Tuesday June 23, 2020

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

In this webinar, we will discuss how market trends are driving changes in motor-drive inverter designs; exploring how designers can benefit from unique BridgeSwitch features and demonstrating why it is the perfect fit for the growing single-phase market.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

The fundamentals of BridgeSwitch’s highly efficient FREDFET technology

The importance of meeting the new energy efficiency regulations which are forcing the adoption of new and innovative designs

How to cut certification time by 3 months per IEC60730 and IEC60335 requirements

How BridgeSwitch simplifies inverter design by providing built-in HW protection like UV and OV monitoring as well as features e.g. thermal monitoring

How to develop methods to select best available reference design and match customer conditions and thermal specifications

Featured Speakers:

Cristian IonescuCatrina

Senior Product Marketing Manager- Motor Drivers

Power Integrations

Aimee Kalnoskas

Moderator

EEWorld Online

