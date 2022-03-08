A complete guide to modular connectors

First developed in the 1960s and becoming more publicly available in the early 1970s, modular connectors were born out of necessity to provide a more simple, “modular” interconnection system for phone systems, data networks, and low-speed serial connections. During that same timeframe, the FCC developed a registration system for modular connectors, known as Registered Jacks (RJ), which led to the naming conventions we are all familiar with today.

From RJ10, RJ11, and RJ12 connectors used in phone systems to the well-recognized RJ45 connector utilized in Ethernet-based connections, modular connectors continue to grow in their usage due to their simplified design, flexibility, and widespread availability.

This CUI Insights™ blog post, “All You Need to Know About Modular Connectors” provides an introduction to modular connectors, while discussing their capabilities, common types, key features, and design considerations to aid in proper connector selection.

Read More