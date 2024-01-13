A graphene first: a functional semiconductor

At a time when silicon-based electronics are up against the demand for faster computing and tinier devices — particularly with the rise of AI, ML, and quantum computing — researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have created the world’s first functional semiconductor made from graphene.

Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, forming a two-dimensional material with remarkable properties. Anatomically thin (think smaller and more compact electronic devices), graphene-based semiconductors hold several advantages over silicon semiconductors. Graphene’s high electron mobility notably allows electrons to move through the material with minimal resistance, resulting in fast electronic devices and better overall performance.

Walter de Heer, Regents’ Professor of Physics at Georgia Tech, led a team of researchers based in Atlanta, Georgia, and Tianjin, China, to produce a graphene semiconductor that is compatible with conventional microelectronics processing methods — a necessity for any viable alternative to silicon.

Researchers say, “Graphene didn’t have a band gap – until now.”

Exciting stuff.

Watch the video from Georgia Tech: