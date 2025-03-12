A survey of Wi-Fi connectivity modules for IoT applications: part 2

This second part of the multipart FAQ will focus on Wi-Fi modules from u-blox and Microchip Technology. u-blox, a Swiss company primarily known for GPS and cellular technologies, has recently expanded into Wi-Fi modules. Microchip Technology is based in the US and is known for developing low-power connectivity options for IoT applications.

u-blox: MAYA-W4 Series

The MAYA-W4 series (Figure 1) from u-blox has the NXP IW610 low-power single-chip SoC with a tri-radio configuration. It offers full Wi-Fi support, including Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and dual-band support, making it possible to work well in crowded IoT settings. Wi-Fi 6 works better when multiple devices are linked simultaneously.

Its dual-band support (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) lets devices choose the best connection for their needs regarding range and speed. The 2.4 GHz band has a longer range and can overcome more obstacles, while the 5 GHz band has faster data rates in less crowded areas.

The integration of IEEE 802.15.4 technology significantly enhances the module’s IoT capabilities. Its 250 kbps data rate and exceptional receive sensitivity of -103 dBm enable low-power mesh networking crucial for applications requiring extended battery life and reliable device-to-device communication.

The power specifications demonstrate a strong balance between range and efficiency. The 18 dBm transmit power, combined with receive sensitivities of -95 dBm (2.4 GHz) and -94 dBm (5 GHz), ensures reliable connections across significant distances while maintaining reasonable power consumption. This is particularly important for battery-operated IoT devices that require stable connectivity without frequent battery replacements.

Security features are robust and well-suited for IoT deployments. The combination of 128-bit AES hardware encryption, secure boot, and EdgeLock™ technology provides comprehensive protection against unauthorized access and tampering. Hardware-based encryption is especially valuable as it reduces processing overhead while maintaining strong security standards.

The different interface choices give system integration a lot of freedom. With a clock speed of 208 MHz, the SDIO 3.0 interface sends data quickly when needed, and USB 2.0 allows connection to any device. The separate SPI interface for 802.15.4 communications makes it easy to separate protocols and control power.

Including WCI-2 coexistence management through Packet Traffic Arbitration (PTA) is particularly valuable for complex IoT deployments. This feature ensures reliable simultaneous operation of Wi-Fi and 802.15.4 protocols, preventing interference that could otherwise compromise network performance.

These specifications make the MAYA-W4 suitable for demanding IoT applications such as industrial automation systems, smart building infrastructure, healthcare monitoring devices, and advanced smart home products.

Figure 2 summarizes the variants of the MAYA-W4 series, where the variants have different antenna pin numbers and support single-band and dual-band networks.

Microchip Technology: WFI32 series

WFI32 modules are highly integrated Wi-Fi MCU modules developed by Microchip Technology. Figure 3 shows an IoT development board based on WFI32 with extensive features.

Regarding 802.11 b/g/n, the WFI32 series has a strong broadcast power of 21.5 dBm and a receive sensitivity of -93 dBm. This mix allows devices to connect reliably over long distances and around hurdles, which is important for IoT deployments in business or industrial settings. Supporting up to 8 clients in SoftAP mode makes setting up a local network easier, making hub-and-spoke IoT systems possible.

The full security support meets important IoT security needs, including WPA, WPA2, WPA3, and Enterprise options. The modules’ inclusion of Trust&GO and Class B Safety Library further improves security, making these devices ideal for use in areas that need strong data protection and regulatory compliance.

The WFI32 line has a lot of support for peripherals, such as different communication interfaces (UART, I2C, SPI, and QSPI), analog features (ADC channels, comparators), and motor control outputs. This large collection of ports makes it easy to connect to many sensors, actuators, and other IoT devices. Support for Ethernet and USB makes it easier to connect to various networks and expand the system.

The series has enough processing power for IoT edge computing applications thanks to its 200 MHz MIPS32 M-Class cores and large memory capacities (up to 2048 KB Flash and 640 KB RAM). This lets decisions and data processing happen locally, which cuts down on cloud dependence and network traffic.

The many regulatory approvals covering the main markets (EU, UK, USA, Canada, Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea) make it easier to install IoT worldwide. This wide range of certifications speeds up the time to get foreign IoT solutions on the market and lowers the development cost.

Processing power and built-in peripherals make it possible to control energy efficiently, which is very important for IoT devices that run on batteries. The ability to handle multiple communication interfaces and use system resources best helps deployed devices have longer battery lives.

Figure 4 shows a guideline chart to select from the variants of WFI32 depending on the number of GPIOs, Trust&Go security features, and flash memory. Even though the variations in the features from one variant to the other are minor, it allows for trade-offs with size and power consumption depending on the application requirements.

Summary

The MAYA-W4 series poses a tri-radio module that combines dual-band Wi-Fi 6, BLE 5.4, and 802.15.4 radio for thread networking. The multiple antenna configurations help improve data throughput, signal quality, and reliability. The WFI32 series has a Trust&Go security feature that prevents exposure of secret keys and supports secure device authentication. With options for choosing the number of GPIOs and flash memory, engineers can choose the correct variant according to the IoT application’s needs. The next FAQ will discuss the Wi-Fi modules from Silicon Labs, NXP Semiconductors, and MediaTek.

