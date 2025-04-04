A survey of Wi-Fi connectivity modules for IoT applications: part 3

In this third of the multipart FAQ, we continue to survey three more Wi-Fi modules for IoT applications manufactured by Silicon Labs, NXP Semiconductors, and MediaTek. All three modules support advanced Wi-Fi standards, starting with Wi-Fi 6, which aligns with the current developments in the Wi-Fi industry.

©Silicon Labs: SiWG917

The SiWG917 SoC from Silicon Labs is based on the ARM Cortex M4 core processor. It has advanced power control features that are especially useful for IoT devices that run on batteries. The very low power usage levels—as low as 65 µA in Wi-Fi 4 standby associated mode and 2.5 µA in deep sleep mode—allow IoT deployments to use batteries for longer periods of time.

Individual Target Wake-up Time (iTWT) and Broadcast TWT make devices even more power-efficient by letting precise control when they wake up and go to sleep. Figure 1 shows the block diagram illustration of the different components of SiWG917 SoC.

The incorporation of Wi-Fi 6 technology provides substantial benefits for IoT networks. Downlink/Uplink OFDMA and MU-MIMO support makes networks work better in dense IoT setups. Dual Carrier Modulation (DCM) makes connections more reliable over longer distances, and BSS Coloring and Spatial Re-use make networks work better in busy places. These features are especially useful in industrial IoT settings where many devices need to work in harsh RF conditions.

The module can run Wi-Fi STA and BLE at the same time, and it can also work with Thread, Zigbee, and Bluetooth. This gives IoT ecosystems a lot of freedom. Working with multiple protocols makes connecting to different IoT devices and protocols easy, making hybrid network setups easier and ensuring the new network works with the old infrastructure.

The +19.5 dBm transmit power, and -97.5 dBm receive sensitivity ensure that contact is reliable over long distances. With 20 MHz channel bandwidth and support for different data rates across 802.11b/g/n/ax standards, this router can handle most IoT apps and still use little power. The 2412–2484 MHz working frequency range is good for coverage and penetration.

Protecting data in IoT deployments is very important, and the full security framework meets that need with support for WPA3 personal and WPA/WPA2 corporate authentication. The module can be used for consumer and business IoT apps where data security is very important because it has a strong security implementation.

The streamlined and unified DX for Wi-Fi and Platform APIs speeds up the time it takes to build and release IoT solutions. This simplified development method and the module’s flexible operating modes make it easy to set up a wide range of IoT use cases, from simple sensor networks to more complicated IoT systems that operate simultaneously in multiple modes.

A development kit based on the SiWG917 SoC is shown in Figure 2, consisting of 8 MB of flash and 8 MB of external PSRAM. The integrated on-chip antenna reduces overall system cost and PCB space requirements. The on-board SWD and VCOM debuggers help with real-time debugging and troubleshooting, providing a more straightforward communication interface for development and testing.

NXP Semiconductors: 88W9098

The 88W9098 Wi-Fi SoC module by NXP Semiconductors is considered the industry’s first Wi-Fi 6 solution, implementing the latest IEEE 802.11ax standards. The module supports dual-band operation and 2×2 concurrent dual Wi-Fi, which gives IoT applications many options.

Using 1024 QAM modulation and channel bandwidths of up to 80 MHz makes gigabit-level performance possible, which supports IoT apps that use a lot of data, like industrial automation systems, video surveillance, and real-time monitoring. The internal block diagram of the internal SoC of 88W9098 is shown in Figure 3, which includes the core Wi-Fi specifications.

TWT technology adds advanced power control features for IoT devices that run on batteries. This function allows precise scheduling when the device wakes up and goes to sleep to save power while still staying connected. This feature is especially useful in situations where saving power has a direct effect on prices and maintenance schedules.

Support for downlink/uplink OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies makes networks much more efficient in places with many IoT devices. These features make it easier to handle multiple device connections simultaneously, which is very important for large-scale IoT operations. Using implicit and explicit beamforming improves signal quality and range, making it more reliable in challenging RF settings.

The module has several ways to connect, such as PCIe 2.0, UART, SDIO 3.0, and USB 3.0 host. This interface’s adaptability lets it connect to different host systems and peripherals, which supports different IoT designs.

The module can be used under challenging environments because it can work in a wide range of temperatures, especially the industrial version (-40°C to +85°C). This toughness is important for IoT setups outside and industrial uses where weather and other environmental factors can make devices less reliable.

The module’s improved security features meet the important need to keep data safe in IoT deployments. The zero-wait DFS feature makes better use of channels and lowers interference, which is especially helpful in places where multiple wireless networks are running simultaneously.

The small HVQFN148 package, 11.00 x 11.00 x 0.85 mm, can be put into IoT devices without much room. This form factor issue is critical in situations where the size of the gadget affects how it can be installed and how it looks.

The 88W9098 module’s specs make it a good choice for high-performance IoT uses, especially in industrial and business settings requiring reliable high-speed connectivity, low power consumption, and long-lasting performance in harsh environments.

MediaTek: Filogic 880

The MediaTek Filogic 880 (Figure 4) is a cutting-edge 6nm Wi-Fi 7 platform designed for routers, access points, and gateways with standout capabilities. The platform’s innovative use of Wi-Fi 7 (up to 36 Gbps speed with tri-band or penta-band support) makes it possible for IoT networks to grow quickly.

This considerable bandwidth, along with support for 320 MHz channels and 4096-QAM modulation, makes it possible to manage massive IoT deployments with a wide range of data needs, from low-bandwidth sensor networks to high-throughput video security systems.

In Figure 5, we can see that multiple resource units (MRU) can reduce interference losses from 75% to just 25%. This is how a Wi-Fi 7 MRU STA can provide three times as much data flow as a Wi-Fi 6 STA in a crowded network. The figure also shows that a Wi-Fi 7 AP with MRU can better distribute resource units (RU), getting the quickest end-to-end latency compared to Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 APs, which cut delay by 33% and 25%, respectively.

A specialized Network Processing Unit (NPU) and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 CPU running at 1.8 GHz make for a strong edge computing base in IoT deployments. This processing power allows complex data processing and analytics locally, which makes time-sensitive IoT apps less reliant on the cloud and delay. The platform can handle more complicated IoT workloads because it can support up to 8GB of DDR3/4 memory.

Implementing a single-chip MAC MLO architecture meets essential needs for real-time IoT applications by providing up to 100 times less latency than other options. This optimization is very helpful in situations where low latency is important for system performance and dependability, like healthcare tracking, industrial automation, and other similar situations.

The Filogic 880 is suggested for business and industry IoT uses that need a fast gateway, advanced edge computing, and strong security. Its design lets IoT deployments change over time, from meeting current needs to planning for future growth. This makes it a scalable base for intricate IoT ecosystems.

Summary

Wi-Fi 6 and 7 introduce a lot of developments in the IoT applications space. The technology supports more services simultaneously in dense environments. Introducing the TWT feature improves the battery life of IoT devices. The Wi-Fi 7, in particular, supports twice the channel bandwidth compared to the Wi-Fi 6, with speeds as high as 36 Gbps.

The three Wi-Fi modules discussed in this FAQ implement Wi-Fi 6 and 7 to kick off the latest developments in IoT applications. In this series’s next and last FAQ, Wi-Fi modules of three well-known players in embedded systems will be discussed, i.e., Broadcom, Telit Cinterion, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

