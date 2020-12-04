3U VPX Ethernet switch meets SOSA technical standard

The SWE440S from Abaco Systems is an upgrade which builds on the strong capability and high performance of the SWE440A 3U VPX switches. This fully managed Ethernet switch is designed to align with the SOSA Technical Standard. By keeping power low and functionality high – the SWE440S provides greater interoperability and integration with SBCs, FPGAs, and Ethernet switches while providing cost reduction for customers.

For applications that require 3U technology and alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard, the SWE440S, VP431, and SBC3511 provide a complete portfolio of products where interoperability has been designed in – reducing risk for customers. An SoC switch fabric is at the core of the design, providing port flexibility with options for the type of management interface (LVCMOS or RS232), as well as offering two 10G-capable SFP+ cages to the front panel for optical connectivity.

The SWE440S comes with the latest version of OpenWare 6.4.0 and can be configured quickly and easily. The SWE440S can be reconfigured using OpenWare for quantities of 1G, 10G or 40G ports. This will be useful for engineers looking for a managed Ethernet switch for use with radar, surveillance, situational awareness, imaging, AI and autonomy, rugged industrial and transportation, and other high-performance embedded computing applications.

The NETernity SWE440S is a fully managed (Layer 2/3)3U VPX Ethernet switch. It is designed to align to the SOSA Technical Standard. For customers who are not seeking alignment to this standard, a full-feature variant of the SWE440S with more I/O is available to provide a robust insertion/upgrade solution for users of the SWE440A. Various OpenVPX profiles including MOD3-SWH-6F8U-16.4.10-n and MOD3-SWH-6F6U-16.4.1-n. s. Up to 32 10GigE or 8 40GigE ports (or combination of the two) plus up to three 1GigE ports are supported. Rugged Levels 1 and 5 available. Supports connectivity and performance options for 40GBase-KX4, 10GBaseKR, 10GBase-KX4 and 1000BaseKX. Options for type of management interface (LVCMOS or RS232), through to two 10G capable SFP+ cages to the front panel for added flexibility. The SWE440S is equipped with the latest version of OpenWare Switch Management Software which brings enhanced capabilities to an already industry leading switch.