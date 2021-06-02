FPGA mezzanine card carries dual-channel ADC, single-channel DAC

The FMC165 FPGA Mezzanine Card offers a higher analog sampling rates, improved signal to noise ratio (SNR), and enhanced multi-board synchronization processes from earlier generations. Useful in applications with direct RF down conversion such as radar/sonar, software defined radio, and ultra-wide-band satellite digital receivers for defense, electronic warfare, medical equipment, aerospace, and test instrumentation solutions.

The FMC165 can be integrated with any FMC/ FMC+ compatible carrier in an air-cooled configuration and in either air-cooled or conduction-cooled environments with Abaco FPGA carrier cards. This new card allows for flexible control of clock source through serial communication buses and is equipped with power supply and temperature monitoring, offering several power-down modes to switch off unused functions to reduce system level power consumption.

Recognizing the demand for innovative approaches to existing products, the FMC165extends the lifecycle of the existing FMC160 product with a technology upgrade. The addition of the TI (Texas Instruments) ADC32RF4x Analog to Digital Converter (ADC) provides increase in the sampling rate and dynamic range, improving analog input capabilities over existing product to increase customers’ performance.

According to Pete Thompson, VP of Product Management of Abaco Systems, “We are committed to supplying products which will meet the new challenges our customers bring us, especially in evolving warfare environments, and the FMC165 accomplishes the goal. Abaco is at the forefront of innovation and delivers an enhancement on a mature product to meet new requirements for our customers’ specific needs.”

AMETEK Abaco Systems, Redstone Gateway SW, Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35808, 866-652-2226, www.abaco.com/