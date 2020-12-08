AC-DC convection cooled sealed power supplies handle 400 W

Bel Power Solutions announces the ABS400/MBS400 Series of convection cooled power supplies which are sealed and fully potted, offer IP66/67 ingress protection, and fit 1U applications. These power supplies may be mounted for conduction or convection cooling and are rated at 300 W in still air and 400 W with conduction via the optional heat sink.

The ABS400 Series features a wide universal AC input range of 90-264 VAC, providing up to 400 W of output power in a single output of 12, 24, 36, or 48 VDC and are available in a 3.27 x 8.34 x 1.65 in (83.0 x 212.0 x 42.0 mm) form factor offering 12 and 5 VBS standby outputs and a full set of protection features. The ABS400 Series also offers control signals including Power Good (Power_OK), Remote On/Off (PS_ON), and Remote Sense (+RS). Ideal applications include video wall displays and entertainment lighting, telecommunications, industrial and process control, laboratory and test and measurement equipment, as well as Class II outdoor signage.

The MBS400 Series is designed and approved to comply with the latest medical equipment standards: IEC/EN 60601-1 3rd Edition, 2x MoPP rated, and BF appliances compatible. They can be installed in contact with the thermo-conductive part of the system to transfer heat by conduction and are compatible with 4000 m altitude operation. Ideal applications include ventilators, computed tomography imaging, dialysis, ultrasound, laboratory, and operating room devices, as well as cleanroom equipment.

The ABS400 Series is available from DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell. For more detailed information on the ABS400 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet.

The MBS400 Series is available from DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell. For more detailed information on the MBS400 Series, visit the part page here or download the datasheet.