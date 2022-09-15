AC/DC din-rail supplies power medical and industrial applications

COSEL Co, Ltd announced the launch of three new DIN Rail AC/DC power supplies for industrial applications. Based on its long experience and expertise in developing high-efficiency power conversion solutions for demanding industrial applications optimized for highly automated manufacturing, Cosel’s design team has developed without compromising a new family, the WDA family that shortens Time-To-Market. In addition to its electrical performance, built on high runner components with very limited handling during manufacturing, the WDA series offers the best ratio of value vs performances on the market. Available in three power levels, 30W, 60W, and 90W, combining a low profile design, a wide input voltage range of 85V – 264V, and high-performance levels, the WDA series is suitable for a large range of applications. The WDA comes with a 5-Year warranty and complies with industrial standards. With years of experience in developing DC/DC and AC/DC power supplies based on flyback topology and highly automated manufacturing processes, the WDA series delivers up to 90W with an efficiency of up to 90%, reducing energy consumption and power dissipation.

The three models, WDA30F, WDA60F, and WDA90F are designed for DIN-Rail attachment and are compatible with the DIN EN60715TH 35 standard (35×7.5mm or 35×15mm), the top hat-shaped DIN rail.

Designed for international applications, the versatile WDA series boasts a wide input voltage range of 85 to 264VAC and features overvoltage protection with latching and overcurrent protection with automatic recovery.

The WDA30F is available in four different output voltages, 5V, 12V, 24V, and 48V within a power level of 30W and a typical efficiency of 88%. Three output voltages are proposed for the WDA60F and WDA90F of 12V, 24V, and 48V within an output power of 60W and 90W respectively, and a typical efficiency level of up to 90%. All models include a potentiometer making it possible to finely trim the output voltage when installed. A DC OK LED visually confirms the output status.

Optimized for convection cooling, the WDA series can be operated within an ambient temperature range of -20 to +70 degrees centigrade. Depending on the assembly method and ventilation used in the final equipment, a derating may apply as specified in the technical documentation.

Designed for use in rack applications where space is often limited, the WDA30F measures just 32 X 90 X 90mm (1.26 X 3.54 X 3.54 inches) and weighs 200g max, the WDA60F measures 32 X 90 X 90mm (1.26 X 3.54 X 3.54 inches) and weighs 250g max, and finally the WDA90F measures 50 X 90 X 90mm (1.97 X 3.54 X 3.54 inches) and weighs 350g max.

All three ranges have a 3,000VAC input to output isolation voltage, a 2,000VAC input to ground rating, a 500VAC output to ground, and a leakage current below 0.75 mA (AC IN 240V). The WDA series complies with safety requirements UL62368-1, EN62368-1, C-UL (equivalent to CAN/CSA-C22.2 No.62368-1). They comply with the RoHS and Low Voltage directives and carry the CE mark and UKCA. The WDA30F, WDA60F, and WDA90F are suitable for a wide range of applications including measurement and analysis equipment, machine tools and industrial robots, display equipment, process control, and more.