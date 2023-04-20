AC-DC front-end power supply converts up to 277 V AC into 42 – 58 V DC

Bel Fuse Inc announces the expansion of its portfolio to include the TET3600-48-104RA, a 3.6 kW Titanium efficient AC-DC front-end power supply that can convert up to 277 VAC into a main adjustable (42-58 VDC) output for powering high-performance Datacenter, Network, Industrial and Broadcast applications.

The TET3600 delivers a power density of 56 W/in3 and achieves Titanium efficiency (>97% efficient at 50% load) in a compact package measuring 104 x 40 x 256 mm (4.09 x 1.57 x 10.08 in.). The power supply uses resonant soft-switching techniques, in conjunction with synchronous rectification, to reduce component stresses and provide industry-leading efficiency and increased system reliability. It also has a DC input voltage range of 240-380 VDC. An active OR-ing device on the output ensures no reverse load current and renders the supply ideally suited for operation in redundant power systems. These power supplies are hot-swappable and can be connected with up to 6 units in parallel with active digital current sharing. An always-on +12 V 30 W standby output is also provided.

The TET3600 features system communications via I2C/Power Management Bus protocol or CAN allowing full monitoring and limited control of the supply, voltages, current, power, and temperature. Multiple protections such as overvoltage, overcurrent, and overtemperature are standard, and faults are captured as needed via an onboard Blackbox. These power supplies meet international safety standards, display the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD), and have patents pending.

TET3600-48-104RA samples are available upon request from Bel sales representatives. The TET3600 is also available from Arrow, Digikey, and Mouser.