AC-DC power supplies deliver 3 V to 48 V over wide input voltage range

XP Power introduces the EHL series of PCB mount AC-DC power supplies that deliver single output voltages ranging from 3.3VDC to 48VDC. Available in both open-frame and encapsulated mechanical formats, the EHL05 (5W) and EHL20 (20W) high-power density power supplies feature an ultra-wide input range of 85VAC to 528VAC for global compatibility and high stability during fluctuating power conditions.

With IEC Class II construction, and worldwide industrial and household safety approvals, the EHL series is designed specifically for phase-to-phase operation in 480VAC systems. OVC III (overvoltage category III) approval enables direct connection to industrial wiring installations, enhances electrical safety, and reduces the risk of damage to sensitive electronics.

The EHL series carries multiple approvals including EN61000-4 for EMC immunity, and EN55032 and EN61000-3 for EMC emissions. Safety approvals include IEC62368-1 and EN60335-1. This broad range of approvals ensures safe operation in a wide range of industrial electronics, robotics, renewable energy, automation, and household applications while meeting Class A noise requirements without needing external filtering.

Depending on the model, the EHL series operates over a wide temperature range of -40°C to +80°C and offers full power up to +60°C.

The EHL series is available from Avnet Abacus, Digi-Key, Distrelec, Farnell, Mouser, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or directly from XP Power and offers a 3-year warranty.