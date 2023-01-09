AC-DC power supplies meet safety and approval standards for medical and industrial apps

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. introduced two new ranges of AC-DC power supplies with industry-leading power densities for critical medical and industrial equipment. The SL Power NGB800 800 W and NGB1200 1200 W families are optimized to address the performance, power, size, reliability, and compliance requirements of medical and industrial applications.

The power supplies combine compact form factors and typical efficiencies above 90%. With full medical and industrial safety and EMC approvals, they comply with IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition covering medical equipment and applications operating in heavy industrial areas.

Designed to meet the lifetime reliability requirements of equipment ranging from medical imaging and patient monitoring to industrial automation, the NGB families offer an MTBF in excess of 500,000 hours and come with a three-year warranty. Long-term reliability is further supported by the specification of high-quality electrolytic capacitors with operating lives over seven years.

These new power supplies can accommodate a wide 85 – 264 VAC input range and offer output voltages from 12 Vdc to 48 Vdc. Power supplies in the NGB800 family are convection cooled, while the NGB1200 units feature an integrated, ultra-reliable, low-noise fan.