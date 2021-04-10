AC-DC power supply module meet challenging and space-critical applications

XP Power has announced the availability of a new range of low profile, half brick, baseplate cooled AC-DC power supplies which require no external circuitry for operation or EMC compliance. Models in the new ASB75 series offer compact, fanless power with baseplate cooling for applications such as information technology equipment (ITE), Internet of things (IoT), general industrial and harsh or rugged applications.

The complete AC-DC power supplies deliver up to 75W of power from a universal (90-264VAC) input and feature an integral AC fuse, EMC filter and hold-up capacitor which simplifies integration and requires less space.

ASB75 devices feature baseplate cooling thereby enabling operation in sealed metal enclosures using passive cold wall cooling to transfer any heat to the outside of the equipment. An optional heatsink is also available pre-mounted or separately allowing designers to use conventional convection or forced air cooling where preferred.

There are five models in the range, offering single output voltages of 12.0V, 15.0V, 24.0V, 36.0V or 48.0V. Efficiency levels as high as 90% minimize unwanted heat generation and contribute to an excellent power density of 20W/in³ within an industry-standard half-brick package measuring just 2.28” x 2.40” x 0.67” (57.9mm x 61.0mm x 17.0mm).

With a no load current draw of less than 150mW of power, the ASB75 models significantly reduce standby power needs of end equipment, allowing them to meet challenging modern efficiency standards.

The units offer EMC compliance as standard with no external components required to meet EN55032 Level B for conducted and radiated emissions as well as offering immunity to meet EN61000-4. Safety compliance to UL/EN/IEC62368-1 also comes as standard.

The rugged, encapsulated devices have in-built protection for over-temperature, overcurrent, overvoltage, and output short-circuit built-in, thereby protecting the device as well as any load that it is powering.

A baseplate operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C ensures that ASB75 devices are suited to a wide range of application environments while full encapsulation increases reliability in harsh environments and applications that require rugged devices.

The ASB75 series is priced from $77.32 for 500+ pc orders and is available from Allied Electronics, Digi-Key, Mouser, Newark or direct from XP Power and offers a 3-year warranty.