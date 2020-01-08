AC-DC series expand power supply portfolio range from 3 W to 550 W

CUI Inc. today announced the addition of six low power, open frame ac-dc power supply series to its VOF product family. The VOF-15C, VOF-30C, VOF-40C, VOF-45C, VOF-60C and VOF-65C are 15, 30, 40, 45, 60 and 65 W additions to CUI’s general purpose ac-dc power supply portfolio now ranging from 3 W to 550 W. Housed in compact, chassis mount packages measuring as small as 2.5 x 1.8 x 0.75 in. (63.50 x 45.70 x 19.00 mm.), the new models also feature industry standard footprints and no-load power consumption less than 500 mW.

Along with UL/EN/IEC 62368-1 certification and CISPR32/EN 55032 Class B compliance, these open-frame modules further feature universal input voltage ranges (85 ~ 264 Vac), 3 kVac isolation and up to 48 Vdc rated output voltages. The VOF-15C and VOF-30C series are additionally designed to meet UL/EN/IEC 60335 requirements. The VOF’s efficient design, compact size and rock-solid reliability make these power supplies the ideal solution for a range of consumer, industrial, ITE and smart home applications.

The VOF-15C, VOF-30C, VOF-40C, VOF-45C, VOF-60C and VOF-65C are available immediately with prices starting at $7.69 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI for OEM pricing.