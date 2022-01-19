AC/DC supplies put out 180 W at up to 53 V

TRACO POWER announces their new TPP 180 & TPI 180 series of 180W high efficiency, miniaturized AC/DC power supplies for both medical and industrial applications. These supplies measure only 2 x 3 x1.24” in the open frame version with global safety approvals for medical or industrial markets. Consisting of 16 standard models with single outputs of 12 / 15 / 18 / 24 / 36 / 48 / 53 V and either open-frame or enclosed packaging.

Their small footprint and performance characteristics make these new products an attractive solution for a wide range of requirements: TPI 180 series for industrial and TPP 180 for medical & industrial; Open Frame 2.00 x 3.00 x 1.24” / Encased 2.44 x 3.60 x 1.75”; Efficiencies of 92 – 94%, model dependent; 180W @ +50°C forced air / up to 150W @ +50°C convection; 220 Watt Peak Load operation up to 5 secs; -40°C to +85°C Operating Temperature range (see derating curve); Reinforced I/O isolation 3000 VAC; Leakage current <100 µA rated for BF applications; IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 (2 x MOPP) and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 Approvals; Safety Class I & Class II Prepared (no earth ground); EMC compliance according to IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition and EN55032 class B;

The TPP 180 family is 2xMOPP compliant and BF rated for applied parts applications, ensuring both patient and operator protection. Using high-quality components and high-efficiency topologies enables wide operating temperatures and high reliability exceeding 1.4 million hours MTBF (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) and supported with a 5-year product warranty. Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with lead times of 14-16 weeks.