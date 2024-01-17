AC fans now offered in frame size of 120 mm or 172 mm

CUI Devices’ CUI Devices’ Thermal Management Group announced the addition of AC fans to its product portfolio. The CAF family is a range of AC axial fans offering frame sizes of 120 mm or 172 mm and airflows from 44.69 to 164.5 CFM. Available with ball bearing or sleeve bearing construction, these AC fan models carry operating voltages from 110 to 125 Vac or 220 to 240 Vac.

Measured at both 50 Hz and 60 Hz, additional fan performance specifications include rated speeds from 1300 up to 2900 RPM, noise levels from 27.7 up to 52.1 dBA, and rated power from 7.1 up to 32.1 W. All models feature operating temperature ranges from -10 to 70°C.

The CAF family also carries UL/cUL 507 and TUV safety approvals, while complying with EN 55014 and EN/IEC 61000 standards. All models are RoHS-compliant.