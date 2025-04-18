Accelerating power conversion growth with GaN devices and ecosystem products

Today, most converters employ switch-mode topologies. At their core, power transistors switch on and off at high frequency, and contribute to a significant portion of power losses. The innovation on power device technology is key for continuous efficiency improvement. After the IGBTs in the 1980s and the superjunction in 1990s, we are now witnessing a leap ahead in the 2020s thanks to SiC and GaN. The implementation of wide bandgap semiconductors into power conversion system could boost energy conversion efficiency to 95%-99% and would save more than 630 TWh of energy every year—a truly substantial savings for the benefit of our society, economy and ecology.
