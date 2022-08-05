Accelerator cards support 400G Ethernet and PCIe 5.0

BittWare introduced new card and server-level solutions featuring Intel Agilex FPGAs. The new BittWare IA-860m helps customers alleviate memory-bound application workloads by leveraging up to 32GB of HBM2e in-package memory and 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 (with CXL upgrade option).

BittWare PCIe 5.0/CXL FPGA Accelerators feature Intel Agilex M-Series and I-Series to drive memory and interconnectivity improvements while reducing risk

BittWare also added new Intel Agilex I-Series FPGA-based products with the introduction of the IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators, which support high-performance interfaces, including 400G Ethernet and PCIe 5.0 (CXL option). These newest models complement BittWare’s existing lineup of Intel Agilex F-Series products to comprise one of the broadest portfolios of Intel Agilex FPGA-based offerings on the market. This announcement reinforces BittWare’s commitment to addressing ever-increasing demands of high-performance compute, storage, network, and sensor processing applications.

BittWare has been selected to participate in Intel’s Agilex M-Series Early Access Program (EAP) to expedite the delivery of FPGA-based solutions featuring Intel’s latest technology advancements. To that end, BittWare’s world-class engineering team will take advantage of in-package HBM2e (High-Bandwidth Memory) DRAM stacks; on-chip SRAM; and support for external synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) next-generation memory, including DDR5.

BittWare and Intel are developing solutions to speed the processing of various workloads, ranging from machine learning inference, database acceleration, and nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) computational storage to networking test and measurement, 5G cellular testing, and sensor processing. As a result, both organizations are poised to enable customers to keep pace with ever-increasing demands for high-speed networking, computing, and storage acceleration for the most demanding applications and computational workloads.

Early access units of the BittWare IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators are available in Q4 2022 with production units targeted for delivery in Q1 2023. Early access units of the IA-860m accelerators are scheduled for Q2 2023 with production units expected by Q2 2024. All three products will be available through distribution.