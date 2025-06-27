Accelerometer boasts ±14g Range and 150 °C operating temperature

TDK Corporation has expanded its MEMS inertial sensors portfolio with the Tronics AXO315T0, a high-temperature MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range and a digital interface for measurement while drilling (MWD) applications in the energy market.

Leveraging TDK’s unique closed-loop architecture that provides an unprecedented level of vibration rectification and resistance to operational shocks, AXO315T0 exhibits a bias residual error of 0.8 mg over its operating temperature range of -30 °C to +150 °C, enabling a precise and continuous inclination measurement for directional drilling tools exposed to high temperatures.

To cope with the stringent reliability constraints required to maximize the productivity of complex drilling operations in severe environments, TDK has qualified AXO315T0 through extensive reliability testing. This includes more than 1000 hours of powered life testing at +165 °C, temperature cycling from -55 °C to +165 °C, as well as high temperature vibration tests (20 g RMS random vibration combined with 50 g sine sweep).

With a typical bias drift of less than 1 mg without recalibration after 1000 hours at high temperature, AXO315T0 brings a digital and low-SWaP alternative to legacy quartz accelerometers, paving the way for a new generation of MWD tools able to operate for long periods at high temperatures with no compromise on performance.

AXO315T0 sensors and evaluation boards are available for sampling and customer evaluations. TDK will further expand its MEMS portfolio for the energy market with a new accelerometer withstanding operating temperatures up to +175 °C.