Accelerometer measures long-duration transient shocks

By

Endevco announced the release of Model 2262B, a rugged, gas-damped piezoresistive accelerometer for shock environments. This new transducer uses a unique and advanced multi-mode damped silicon piezoresistive MEMS sensing element for exceptional bandwidth with no significant resonance response up to 40 kHz. 
 
Model 2262B is available in 1000, 2000, and 6000 g full-scale ranges. The hermetically sealed stainless steel package includes an integral 4-pin connector that mates with Endevco’s Model 3915 detachable low noise, shielded cable assembly, sold separately. Model 2262B replaces the now obsolete Model 2262A fluid damped accelerometer.

