Accessible Raspberry Pi 5 2GB model now available from Newark

Developers and enthusiasts can now purchase the Developers and enthusiasts can now purchase the Raspberry Pi 5 2GB model from Newark for approximately $50 USD. This cost-effective single-board computer (SBC) offers a practical solution for hobbyists and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts worldwide, making it an accessible option for various applications.

The Raspberry Pi 5 2GB model, introduced as part of the Raspberry Pi 5 lineup launched in September 2023, marks an important milestone in the evolution of this popular platform. With its competitive pricing, the Raspberry Pi 5 2GB is designed to meet the demand for a more accessible version, while still providing robust performance.

The Raspberry Pi 5 2GB features a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, including cryptography extensions and a 512KB per-core L2 cache with a 2MB shared L3 cache. The system’s VideoCore VII GPU supports OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2, HDR, and dual 4Kp60 HEVC decoding, all delivered through HDMI output.

The device also benefits from improved power efficiency, featuring 2GB LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

The Raspberry Pi 5 2GB is now available to order from Newark.