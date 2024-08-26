Active crossbar mix featured linear redriver for automotive applications

Diodes Incorporated introduces its automotive-compliant 10Gbps 6:4 active crossbar multiplexer (mux) with a linear ReDriver. The compact PI3DPX1225Q switches USB 3.2 and DisplayPort 2.1 signals through a USB Type-C connector and delivers low-latency connectivity with high signal integrity for smart cockpits and rear-seat entertainment systems.

The PI3DPX1225Q supports three operating modes: the device can connect one lane of USB 3.2 Gen 2 to the USB Type-C connector; one lane of USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two channels of DP 2.1 UHBR10; or four channels of DP 2.1 UHBR10. The device also integrates an AUX listener and, in compliance with the USB Type-C standard, swaps the AUX channels when a flipped cable is detected.

For each of the USB 3.2 Gen 2 and DP 2.1 UHBR10 operating modes, the differential signals can be easily adjusted with continuous time linear equalization (CTLE). Output compression swing (-1dB) and flat-gain values are controlled by the I2C setting. By reducing intersymbol interference (ISI) jitter, the 10Gbps signal performance is optimized over a variety of physical mediums. Linear equalization does not block the decision feedback equalizer (DFE) receiver’s adaptive channel controls—this supports DP 2.1 transparent link training (LT) without dependency on the DP-AUX channels listener.

The PI3DPX1225Q is packaged in a 40-Pin W-QFN6040-40 with a compact 4mm x 6mm footprint. The PI3DPX1225Q is available from $1.87 in 3,500-piece quantities.