Adapters support GPS, LTE, and V2X protocols

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce additional high-performance FAKRA to SMA adapters into our extensive catalog of RF interconnect products. With cross-system compatibility, the FAKRA to SMA adapter is designed to connect FAKRA-dependent automotive systems with SMA-based RF devices. The push-on coupling mechanism of the FAKRA interface and the threaded coupling mechanism of the SMA interface ensure secure, application-specific connections. Offering broad frequency support with operating capabilities of up to 4 GHz, this adapter is ideal for GPS, test and measurement instrumentation, LTE, and V2X communication protocols.

This adapter is engineered with durable materials that guarantee efficient performance and longevity in harsh conditions. The ruggedized body and shell are made from nickel-plated brass over copper strike, while the contact is manufactured from gold-plated brass over nickel and copper strike. A naturally colored PTFE insulator offers high-frequency stability. The housing is made from 30% glass-filled Nylon 46, while the retainer ring is natural finished SUS304.

These quality materials make the FAKRA to SMA adapters highly suited for automotive, industrial automation, and testing equipment. They join a wide selection of RF adapters available as off-the-shelf solutions.