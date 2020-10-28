Adaptive radio platforms designed to meet evolving 5G NR wireless standards

Xilinx, Inc. introduced ZynqRFSoC DFE , a breakthrough class of adaptive radio platforms designed to meet the evolving standards of 5G NR wireless applications. Zynq RFSoC DFE combines hardened digital front-end (DFE) blocks and adaptable logic to build high performance, low power, and cost-effective 5G NR radio solutions for a broad array of use cases ranging across 5G low-, mid-, and high- band spectrum. Zynq RFSoC DFE offers the best balance of technologies between the cost economies of an ASIC using hardened blocks and the flexibility, scalability, and time-to-market benefits of a programmable and adaptive SoC.

5G radio requires solutions that not only meet bandwidth, power, and cost challenges for widespread deployment, but must also adapt to the three key 5G use cases: enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Machine Type Communication, and Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication. In addition, solutions must scale for evolving 5G standards such as OpenRAN (O-RAN) as well as new and disruptive 5G business models. Zynq RFSoC DFE integrates hardened DFE application-specific blocks for 5G NR performance and power savings while also offering the flexibility to integrate programmable adaptive logic to enable a futureproof solution for evolving 5G 3GPP and O-RAN radio architectures.

Zynq RFSoC DFE offers 2X performance-per-watt compared to its prior generation and scales from a small cell to massive MIMO macrocells. The solution is the industry’s only direct RF platform that enables carrier aggregation/sharing, multi-mode, multi-band 400MHz instantaneous bandwidth in all FR1 bands, and emerging bands up to 7.125GHz. When used as a millimeter-wave intermediate frequency transceiver, it provides up to 1,600MHz of instantaneous bandwidth. Zynq RFSoC DFE is architected such that customers can bypass or customize the hard IP blocks. For example, customers can leverage Xilinx’s field-proven DPD that supports existing and emerging GaN power amplifiers or insert their own unique DPD IP.

Zynq RFSoC DFE design documentation and support are available to early access customers, with shipments expected during the first half of 2021.