ADCs target mid-tier audio market

Cirrus Logic has announced the release of four new audio converters for its Pro Audio product family: two analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and two digital-to-analog converters (DACs). The components are designed for HiFi playback systems, installed audio infrastructure, professional audio equipment, musical instruments, and USB audio interfaces. The devices expand the company’s existing converter portfolio to address mid-tier market segments while maintaining audio performance specifications.

The new converters incorporate hybrid gain control architecture that enables precise signal level adjustments across both analog and digital domains. This design approach allows engineers to optimize signal-to-noise ratio and maintain headroom without requiring additional external gain-staging components. The devices feature multiple digital filter configurations, allowing system designers to customize frequency response characteristics based on specific application requirements. Engineers can select filter settings to optimize phase response, group delay, or anti-aliasing performance depending on system constraints.

Power management implementation in these converters reduces current consumption while maintaining specified audio performance levels. This design consideration supports battery-powered applications and helps manage thermal requirements in compact system layouts. The devices include standard digital audio interfaces and control protocols to simplify integration into existing audio processing chains. Pin-compatible options within the converter family enable scalable designs across different channel count requirements.

The CS5308S and CS5304S ADCs, along with the CS4308S and CS4304S DACs, are currently available for engineering evaluation. System designers can configure these devices using Cirrus Logic’s SoundClear® Studio software, which provides development tools for parameter optimization and system tuning. The converters target applications requiring professional audio conversion capabilities in cost-sensitive designs, including recording interfaces, mixing consoles, amplifiers, and consumer audio equipment.