Add-on board enhances precision position data

MikroElektronika has launched GNSS RTK 2 Click board, a compact add-on board used to enhance the precision of position data derived from satellite-based positioning systems.
Click boards follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. MIKROE’s mikroBUS uniform connection interface allows designers to connect any Click board instantly to a main development board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards, and the GNSS RTK 2 Click board is the 1300th Click board to be released by MIKROE.
GNSS RTK 2 Click features the ZED-F9R, a multi-band professional-grade GNSS module with integrated multi-band Real Time Kinematics (RTK) technology from u-blox that delivers centimetre-level accuracy. This module concurrently uses GNSS signals from all four GNSS constellations (GPS/QZSS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou). It provides a reliable multi-band RTK turnkey solution with up to 30Hz real-time position update rate and full GNSS carrier raw data.