Adjustable pneumatic lid system offers retrofit compatibility and precise force control for sensitive device testing

Ironwood Electronics announced the availability of pneumatic lid technology for adjustable control of socket contact force across its product portfolio. The new pneumatic lid option addresses critical requirements for maintaining reliable contact force in applications involving temperature cycling, high force specifications, and sensitive device testing.

The pneumatic lid system provides precise, adjustable control over socket contact force through compressed air regulation. This technology enables operators to fine-tune contact pressure based on specific device requirements and testing conditions, ensuring consistent electrical performance while protecting delicate components from mechanical stress.

Traditional mechanical lid systems rely on fixed spring forces that can vary with temperature changes and mechanical wear over time. The pneumatic approach maintains stable contact force regardless of thermal cycling conditions, making it particularly valuable for automotive, aerospace, and industrial testing applications where temperature variations are significant.

Key technical features of the pneumatic lid system include adjustable force range through air pressure regulation, consistent performance across temperature cycles from -40°C to +150°C, and compatibility with both new custom socket designs and retrofit installations on existing socket platforms. The system maintains force stability within ±5% across the operating temperature range.

Applications benefiting from pneumatic lid technology include high-power device testing requiring elevated contact forces, temperature cycling test protocols, delicate MEMS and sensor testing, and production environments where contact force optimization improves yield and reliability.

The pneumatic lid option is available immediately for integration into new custom socket designs and as a retrofit solution for compatible existing socket platforms. Implementation requires a compressed air supply with pressure regulation capability.