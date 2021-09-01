Server-grade PXIe controller designed for hybrid PXI Express-based testing systems

A server-grade PXIe controller, the Intel Xeon E-2276ME-based PXIe-3988, combines state-of-the-art Intel Core processors and up to 64 GB of DDR4 2400-MHz memory. The PXIe-3988 employs multiple computing engines on a single processor and can run four independent tasks simultaneously. Specifically designed for PXI Express-based testing systems, the PXIe-3988 provides a rugged and stable platform for a variety of testing and measurement applications.

“With the rapid growth of testing applications in several industries, customers have high-performance requirements for applications in industries such as the electric vehicle, telecommunications, semiconductor, data center and optics,” said Jeremy Wu, Director of IoT Solutions & Technology (IST) business unit, ADLINK. “The PXIe-3988 is a powerful yet budget-conscious choice for test and measurement that meets the needs of these demanding applications.

System integrators and equipment manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, from aerospace to semiconductors, can use the PXIe-3988 for compute-intensive workloads.

Distributing processing loads across 6 Xeon cores significantly reduces processing times for intensive signal and data applications such as radio frequency (RF) tests and hardware-in-the-loop (HL) simulations. With an auto configured PCIe switch, the PXIe-3988 can support four links x4 or two links x8 PXI Express link capability, with maximum system throughput up to 16 GB/sec by PCI Express 3.0 bus. Interface flexibility for hybrid PXI-based testing systems is provided by two DisplayPort connectors, dual USB 3.0 connections for high-speed peripheral devices, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 2.0 ports for peripheral devices and USB instrument control, and a Micro-D GPIB connector for GPIB instrument connection.

The high-performance PXIe-3988 embedded controller allows customers to compete in high-end, mainstream, and high value T&M markets. Distributing processing loads across six Xeon cores reduces application processing time. Significant compute power allows the use of complex software and programming models and fits with modern software development trends. The PXIe-3988 provides workstation performance in a compact size compatible with a standard PXI Express chassis.

The PXle-3988 Express embedded controller delivers multiple benefits for test and measurement applications, including fast (2.8 –4.5 GHz clock speed) hexa-core processing, cache optimization, and up to 64 GB memory in an embedded 3U format factor. Developers can use the PXIe-3988 PXI for a rugged and stable operating environment in a variety of testing and measurement applications.

