SOSA-aligned 3U VPX processor blade carries 11th-generation Intel Core i7

The VPX3-TL robust 3U VPX processor blade is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 technologies, formerly Tiger Lake-H. It delivers a

greater than generational improvement in performance for enhanced data and graphics and the AI acceleration capabilities required for next-generation mission-critical applications. The SOSA-aligned design of the VPX3-TL module offers embedded computing capabilities that are easily reconfigurable and upgradable, highly cost-effective, and quick to develop and deploy.

“SOSA compliance is becoming table stakes to compete in the VPX market,” stated Eric Kao, General Manager of ADLINK’s Networking, Communication & Public Sector business unit. “Previously, C4ISR and EW systems were functionally similar but developmentally stove-piped. In addition, because these systems compete for limited RF spectrum and SWaP resources, they are costly to integrate and procure,

and their performance can suffer. The resultant variety of systems with disparate configurations also puts a logistical burden on field engineers that need to maintain and upgrade them. Aligning with SOSA enables us to facilitate its development of non-proprietary, standards-based, open-architecture solutions for a broader aerospace and defense market.”

Interoperability between different systems – including Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT), cognitive radio and radar – is critical. The SOSA standard is one of several standards that fall broadly within the MOSA initiative. SOSA centers on key interfaces and open standards, based on the VPX standard (VITA 46/48/65), and aims to develop a common, modular hardware architecture across next-generation, mission-critical applications.

The ADLINK VPX3-TL Series is SWaP-optimized and includes up to 64GB DDR4-2666 soldered ECC SDRAM; 2x 10GBASE-KR or 2x 1GBASE-KX; one XMC expansion slot with PCIe x8 Gen3 to P2 rear I/O; USB 3.0 and SATA III, (formerly known as SATA 6Gb/s), for high I/O throughput. Options include up to 1TB M.2 SSD for secondary storage. The Intel RM590E chipset with Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) secure boot and dual 256Mbit SPI flash supports Microsoft Windows 10, Linux and VxWorks 7.

“SOSA-aligned plug-in cards, such as the ADLINK VPX3-TL 3U VPX processor blade, eliminate much of the requirements for VPX backplane slots to be adapted for specific VPX modules,” added Eric Kao. “Having defined functions and behaviors and the associated interfaces, including physical, protocol, and data structure, between modules, following the COTS methodology, makes them easier to reconfigure and

upgrade, highly cost-effective, and quick to develop and deploy. “