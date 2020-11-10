Advanced IC integrates instrumentation amp, auto-trimming, digital pots, analog switches

Dialog Semiconductor plc announced the SLG47004, Dialog’s first Advanced Analog GreenPAK IC. The SLG47004 integrates an instrumentation amplifier with auto-trimming, digital pots, analog switches, and a myriad of digital functions with in-system programmability in a small 3mm x 3mm solution size allowing designers to create simulate and prototype their own unique sophisticated analog ICs in minutes at a lower cost than a discrete component implementation.

Similar to the other members of the hugely popular GreenPAK family, the SLG47004 is highly customizable where a vast array of new functions can be simply created by the designer. For example, the SLG47004 includes low offset CMOS operational amplifiers (op-amps) with an 8MHz bandwidth, that can be configured into an instrumentation amplifier. The digital potentiometers can be used for auto-trimming the analog system offset or used independently as 10-bit 100kOhm digital rheostats. All this flexible programmability is combined to form a single IC system solution for implementing cost-effective and energy-efficient complete analog system solutions or an Advanced Analog Front End (AFE).

The SLG47004 is an ideal replacement for designs that include programmable gain amplifiers, instrumentation amplifiers, digital potentiometers, and analog switches. The common applications for the SLG47004 include analog interfaces for sensors, AFEs for Analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), and tunable analog filters. Other potential sensor interface applications include pressure sensors, photodetectors, and force-sensitive button interfaces.

The GreenPAK Designer software package for the SLG47004 allows for the fast, accurate, and complete analog simulation of the op-amps, digital pots, analog switches, comparators, and all digital blocks including some external system components. This allows the designer to simulate circuit nodes both inside and outside the IC. Upon completion of a design, a sample can be easily generated in minutes via the GreenPAK Designer hardware programmer.