Advanced material delivers high-temperature performance in electronics applications

Greene Tweed, a global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, highlights its innovative Arlon 3000 XT thermoplastic for electronics applications in this brief, informative video. Arlon 3000 XT provides excellent thermal stability and chemical resistance, very low moisture absorption, remarkably low wear, and high impact resistance.

Arlon 3000 XT, the world’s first and only cross-linked, semi-crystalline polyketone solution, delivers superior high-temperature performance over other plastics used in the electronics and electrical markets (above 460◦C). Due to its salient dielectric properties, this remarkable thermoplastic can provide better electrical insulation and dissipation, faster signal throughput, and superior noise-abating characteristics over existing materials, and is capable of load-bearing over the glass transition point (Tg). It also delivers significantly reduced susceptibility to moisture and steam.

Arlon 3000 XT fulfills the increasing demand for advanced plastic materials in electronics and electrical applications. This patent-pending thermoplastic is ideal for use in sensors, connectors, and high-voltage insulators. Greene Tweed combines expertise in high-performance materials with advanced engineering design skills to provide custom solutions to market leaders for their most challenging and critical applications.