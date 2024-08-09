Collaboration results in advanced MIPI camera modules

Innodisk announced its cooperation with Advantech.

This collaboration leverages Innodisk’s customizable MIPI camera modules and Advantech’s Intel x86-based AFE-R360 solution to enhance AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities, expanding visual applications for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in smart factories, warehouses, and retail environments.

Advantech’s AFE-R360, designed for AMRs, is built on the Intel Meteor Lake-H/U platform. It features a 16-core processor, Xe LPG GPU, and integrates the NPU into the Intel Core Ultra processor to unlock high-performance, low-power deep learning execution for edge AI.

As computer vision rapidly advances in edge AI development, MIPI interface cameras, renowned for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and low latency, are becoming the preferred choice for deploying visual applications at the edge. In response to this trend, the AFE-R360 supports MIPI-CSI-2 solutions, ensuring seamless integration with embedded MIPI camera modules.

Innodisk’s MIPI cameras feature high-quality imaging, low power consumption, and low latency, and they are optimized for platform compatibility with custom drivers for easy installation. As Taiwan’s sole Intel-certified MIPI camera partner, Innodisk’s innovation and quality are widely recognized. Innodisk’ s key models supported on the AFE-R360 include the EV2M-GOM1 (Fisheye Camera), offering adjustable ultra-wide field of view with de-warping technology, and the EV2M-OOM1 (Global Shutter Camera), designed for highspeed dynamic scenes to capture fast-moving objects or production lines in smart factories. Both models are highly customizable with driver development, IQ tuning, FOV customization, and site design. Additionally, the built-in Image Signal Processor (ISP) ensures detailed images, meeting the high-resolution and frame rate requirements for various edge AI applications.

Innodisk MIPI camera modules support major platforms including Intel and NVIDIA Jetson, ensuring seamless integration and minimizing development time and investment.

Through the collaboration between Advantech and Innodisk, customers can swiftly implement Innodisk’s Fisheye or Global Shutter MIPI Camera on the AFE-R360 with worry-free ease. This empowers AMRs with object recognition capabilities, leveraging the powerful Intel Core Ultra 7/5 processors for real-time processing of high-resolution images and environment perception, triggering responsive actions.

The Innodisk MIPI camera modules, including the EV2M-GOM1 and EV2M-OOM1 models, are now available. The Advantech AFE-R360 solution with MIPI camera support is expected to be available in Q3 2024.