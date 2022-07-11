Advanced mixed-signal simulation platform accelerates verification, boosts productivity

Siemens Digital Industries Software introduces the new Symphony Pro platform. This next-generation solution extends the robust mixed-signal verification capabilities of Siemens’ proven Symphony platform to support new and advanced Accellera standardized verification methodologies with a powerful, comprehensive, and intuitive visual debug cockpit, resulting in productivity improvements of up to 10X compared to legacy solutions.

Next-generation automotive, imaging, IoT, 5G, computing, and storage applications are driving strong demand for greater analog and mixed-signal content in next-generation SoCs. Mixed-signal circuits are increasingly ubiquitous — whether it is integrating the analog signal chain with the digital-front end (DFE) in 5G massive-MIMO radios, digital RF-sampling data converters in radar systems, image sensors combining analog pixel read-out circuits with digital image signal processing or feeding datacenter computing resources with ever more data using advanced mixed-signal circuits to deliver PAM4 signaling. For these and other highly advanced applications, mixed-signal circuits enable lower power, area, and cost while delivering ever-improving performance figures.

Increased application of digital control, digital calibration, and digital signal processing techniques in modern mixed-signal chip architectures is driving a paradigm shift in mixed-signal verification methodologies toward more digital-centric approaches. Siemens’s new Symphony Pro platform — built on the proven performance of Siemens’ Symphony and Questa Visualizer platforms — extends the rapid deployment of industry-standard Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) and Unified Power Format (UPF) driven low-power techniques into the mixed-signal domain by offering fast simulation performance in a unified environment for exceptional throughput and capacity.

Modern mixed-signal SoCs integrate analog circuits with logic gates operating at very high clock speeds. This high-frequency bi-directional signal flow at the boundary of analog and digital pushes the limit of manual to debug methodologies impacting the overall time-to-results. Symphony Pro Visualizer MS environment offers a seamless debugging experience across the entire mixed-signal design hierarchy with comprehensive analysis, automation, and ease of use for increased productivity.