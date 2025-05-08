AEC-Q100 compliant isolators offer enhanced EOS resilience for battery management systems

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics has introduced a new line of third-generation digital isolators for automotive applications. The NSI83xx series uses capacitive isolation technology and is engineered for use in high-frequency switching environments that employ silicon carbide (SiC) devices. These isolators feature enhanced resilience against electrical overstress (EOS) and are designed to reduce susceptibility to power noise, which helps simplify electromagnetic interference (EMI) mitigation at the system level.

The NSI83xx components provide reinforced isolation levels exceeding 10 kVrms and support a common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) rating of 200 kV/μs. With an expected operational lifespan of more than 30 years and compliance with AEC-Q100 automotive standards, this series is intended for use in applications such as battery management systems (BMS) and traction inverters. EMI performance testing under CISPR 25 Class 5 indicates a noise margin greater than 10 dB in relevant configurations.

The NSI67x0 isolated gate driver series is also part of the current portfolio. These devices are compatible with silicon carbide (SiC) and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) power modules. Designed for traction inverter systems, the drivers offer features such as short propagation delay and high CMTI, enabling reliable operation in fast-switching, high-voltage environments. Their electrical characteristics help reduce gate drive circuit complexity while supporting robust performance under transient conditions.

In addition, NOVOSENSE has expanded its current sensing offerings with the European launch of the NSM201x-P Hall-effect sensor series. Designed for onboard chargers (OBC), DC-DC converters, and solar inverters, these devices support high isolation ratings of 5000 Vrms. The sensors feature rapid overcurrent detection within 1.5 microseconds, primary-side resistance down to 0.27 milliohms, and sensitivity error within ±1% over a broad temperature range. These performance attributes are supported by on-chip calibration and compensation methods. The NSM201x-P line is available in multiple packaging configurations and supports both unidirectional and bidirectional current measurements, including in systems that enable Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality.

NOVOSENSE plans to exhibit the full suite of isolation and sensing solutions, including the NSI83xx, NSI67x0, and NSM201x-P series, at PCIM Europe 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany. These components address key performance and integration requirements for New Energy Vehicle (NEV) subsystems such as BMS, traction inverters, DC-DC converters, and OBCs.

Technical specifications and sample requests are available through the company’s official website.