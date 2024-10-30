AEC-Q101 certified GaN devices enable 200/300m LiDAR range recognition

Innoscience Technology has expanded its portfolio with two 100V automotive-grade GaN devices. The company’s INN100W135A-Q (R DS(on),max = 13.5 mΩ) and smaller package INN100W800A-Q (R DS(on),max = 80 mΩ) are both certified to AEC-Q101 and optimized for LiDAR as well as for high power density DC-DC converters and Class D audio applications in the automotive sector.

The INN100W135A-Q and the ultra-compact INN100W800A-Q, with a WLCSP package measuring 2.13mm x 1.63mm and 0.9mm x 0.9mm respectively, offer significant advantages in terms of size and power efficiency. Both devices are specifically tailored for the requirements of L2+/L3 assisted driving systems, with switching speeds up to 13 times faster and pulse widths reduced to one-fifth of those of silicon solutions. Parameters like Qg and Qoss are also improved by 1.5 to 3 times over their silicon counterparts. This results in medium to long-range recognition capabilities of 200/300m, essential for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving applications.

These automotive-grade GaN products have already entered mass production, with batch orders being fulfilled to meet demand. Detailed product specifications and simulation models are available on the Innoscience website, where customers can also request samples and additional information.