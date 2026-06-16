AEC-Q200 beads support dense high-current PCB designs

Bourns has introduced the MH1608A series high current chip ferrite beads, an AEC‑Q200-compliant automotive-grade family for high-frequency noise suppression in space-constrained automotive power supplies and high-density PCB assemblies. The series combines a 1.6 × 0.8 × 0.8 mm package with impedance from 30 Ω to 1000 Ω at 100 MHz, maximum DC resistance from 0.02 Ω to 0.20 Ω, rated current up to 5 A and an operating range of −55 °C to +150 °C to support EMI control with low power loss and reduced temperature rise. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the ferrite beads also help designers meet automotive qualification requirements while preserving routing space and thermal margin in dense layouts.