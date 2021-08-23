AEC-Q200 compliant fuses carry high dc voltage rating

Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection announced the 0ACH Series of fast-acting, high current SMD brick fuses. The series offers high current ratings and high interrupting ratings within a small package size of 4.5 x 4.5 x 12.3 mm.

The 0ACH Series is designed for automotive and other applications which require a high current fuse, and where any gain in size, weight, and power is beneficial – such as high-power battery systems, routers, and blade servers. The range is supplied as tape & reel for auto-insert SMD processes.

The series delivers current ratings of 60A to 100A, DC voltage of 72Vdc with interrupting ratings up to 1000A, meets AEC-Q200 automotive requirements, and is RoHS compliant, halogen-free, and complies with UL 248-1 and UL 248-14.