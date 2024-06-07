AEC-Q200 compliant inductors reduce parts count and board space

Bourns, Inc. introduced its Model CWP3230A Series chip inductors. These AEC-Q200-compliant automotive-grade inductors feature high current, inductance, and impedance in a compact form factor. The new series’ high impedance and current capabilities make them ideal for applications using coaxial cable, where both power and video signals are simultaneously transmitted. Bourns Model CWP3230A Series enables designers to decrease the number of inductors and chip beads in the circuit, to save space and reduce development costs.

The CWP3230A Series is designed with a ferrite powder core, and bifilar and trifilar windings to achieve a higher saturation current and heating current level in a small size. The series has an inductance range of 2.2 – 47 µH and an operating temperature range of -50 to +150 °C. These features are required in a growing variety of space-constrained ADAS applications that must also meet lower power consumption goals such as in Power over Coax (PoC) vehicle camera modules.

The Bourns Model CWP3230A Chip Inductor Series is available now and is RoHS* compliant and halogen free**.