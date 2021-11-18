AEC-Q200 compliant shielded power inductors feature high current ratings

Bourns, Inc. announced the company’s Model SRP7020TA and SRP8540A High Current Shielded Power Inductor Series. These automotive-grade, AEC-Q200 compliant inductors feature shielded construction, a metal alloy powder core, low magnetic field radiation, low buzz noise, and a wide operating temperature range of -55 to +150 °C. Both new power inductor series is designed for electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering and power management in automotive, consumer, industrial, and telecom electronics applications that often require higher inductor reliability.

The technology integrated into the Model SRP7020TA and SRP8540A inductors enables these latest inductors to offer high saturation current of 40/60 amps over the 0.1/0.22 – 10/22 μH inductance range. Bourns engineered a unique metal alloy powder core, bonding agent, and molded construction manufacturing process that achieves magnetically shielded construction for low radiation, high saturation current, low buzz noise, and low DC resistance. High temperature-graded materials provide an exceptionally wide operating temperature range of -55 to +150 °C and excellent temperature stability. In addition, Bourns Model SRP7020TA and SRP8540A inductors meet the high current density, high saturation current, low losses, and high operating frequency requirements that next-generation applications now demand in a compact, shielded package.

The Bourns Model SRP7020TA and SRP8540A Shielded Power Inductor Series are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.