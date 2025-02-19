AI coding extension adds block diagram output to VS Code interface

A new Visual Studio Code extension from Microchip Technology provides AI-assisted code development support for embedded systems programming. The MPLAB AI Coding Assistant integrates Continue open-source code assistance technology with embedded systems documentation and real-time support features.

The extension’s code completion engine operates within the VS Code interface, providing syntax suggestions and error detection capabilities. A dedicated sidebar enables iterative code development through an AI-powered chat interface that generates text and block diagram outputs. The system accesses continuously updated documentation for microcontrollers and microprocessors through an integrated search function.

The software extension functions as an add-on to Microsoft Visual Studio Code, requiring no additional integrated development environment installation. Block diagram generation occurs directly in the VS Code interface, enabling visualization of hardware configurations and software architectures during development.

The extension incorporates error detection algorithms to identify potential code issues within active files. Documentation access occurs through an indexed search system integrated into the development environment, eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications during programming tasks.

The MPLAB AI Coding Assistant is available at no cost for basic functionality, with expanded features accessible through subscription licensing. Technical demonstrations of the system’s capabilities will be available at Embedded World from March 11-13, 2025.