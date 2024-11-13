AI design platform links engineers to electronic component options

CELUS announced the global release of its AI-assisted hardware design platform that helps engineers identify components for their projects through algorithms and machine learning. The CELUS Design Platform converts technical requirements into schematic prototypes, reducing the electronics design timeline to under an hour.

The platform enables developers and engineers to move electronics projects from concept to completion while allowing component suppliers to maintain focus on product development and customer support.

Component suppliers with products on the CELUS Design Platform can connect with engineers and designers, facilitating market integration and expanding reach. This connection helps suppliers access the 80% of potential customers who may not use traditional channels. The platform increases component visibility when it matches design project specifications.

Electronics manufacturing involves complex design processes that affect market competitiveness. Engineers often face challenges in component selection, which can be time-intensive. The CELUS Design Platform addresses these challenges by providing automated component recommendations based on project requirements.