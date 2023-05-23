AI-driven security processors integrate all security functions within single SoC or module

COMPUTEX 2023 Axiado Corporation introduced the AX3000 and AX2000 trusted control/compute units (TCUs), the world’s first fully integrated AI-driven hardware security platform solutions designed to help detect cybersecurity and ransomware attacks on next-generation servers and infrastructure elements in cloud datacenters, 5G networks, and network switches. Samples of AX3000/AX2000 TCUs are available now.

Axiado’s TCU comes to market at a time when cybercrime and ransomware attacks are skyrocketing. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, it’s expected that cybercrime will cost the world economy around $10.5 trillion annually. Estimates suggest in 2022 a ransomware attack took place successfully every 40 seconds, with an attempt nearly every 11 seconds, according to DataProt.

Residing in the lowest layer of the hardware stack and integrating all security functions within a single SoC or module, the Axiado TCU effectively acts as a “last line of defense,” even when all other network functions have been compromised. The TCU detects and stops ongoing attacks and recovers the system from an attack by isolating it from the network.

The Axiado AX3000/AX2000 TCUs represent a new category of forensic-enabled cybersecurity processors that are designed to enhance existing Zero-Trust models. TCUs combine silicon, AI and data collection, and software into a compact, power-efficient SoC with unique AI functionality explicitly designed for security. The single-chip solution is rooted in real-time and proactive AI with pre-emptive threat detection and comprehensive protection, provided by a dedicated coprocessor that allows manufacturers to build safe, secure, and resilient solutions by design and default.

The TCU platform has capabilities never available before. Housed in a 23 x 23 BGA SoC and drawing under 5W, the TCU features a distributed hardware security manager with anti-tamper and anti-counterfeit hardware, and a control/management plane SmartNIC network interface controller that includes platform and tenant virtualization. It also offers protection from ransomware and side-channel attacks, such as differential power analysis, voltage glitching, and clock manipulation that are used to extract cryptographic keys. The TCU relies extensively on AI-based real-time threat mitigation with forensic-enabled hardware fingerprints as well as platform monitoring and optimization (clocks/voltages/temp) using AI and machine learning. The SoC includes Root of Trust (RoT), a baseboard management controller (BMC), a trusted platform module (TPM), a hardware security module, SmartNIC, a firewall, and AI and machine learning.

Axiado will demonstrate AX3000/AX2000 TCUs leveraging its AI-driven hardware security platform on a DC-SCM 2.0 server. This demonstration will be at Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan from May 30-June 2, 2023.

Axiado is currently sampling its AX3000/AX2000 TCUs to early-access partners in servers, wireless base stations, wired security appliances, centralized, and distributed infrastructure, and next-generation smart edge gateways. The AX2000 TCU provides a cost-effective advanced platform security option, while the AX3000 adds runtime protection and AI-based automation. Axiado also offers AX3000/AX2000 TCUs in a Smart-SCM security module that is compliant with the Open Compute Project (OCP) datacenter-ready secure control module (DC-SCM) standard. Samples of AX3000 and AX2000 are available now.