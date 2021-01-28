AI inference computing platform handles edge AIoT environments

Aetina Corporation announced its new SuperEdge product series, the powerful AI inference computing platform for edge AIoT environments. Aetina SuperEdge is an NVIDIA NGC-ReadyTM system validated to run deep learning and inference applications. The verification allows for faster machine learning training for developers and the edge solution management platform’s critical backing.

AIS-D422-A1, the pilot product of the new SuperEdge series is an AI inference platform that positions to executive fog computing workload at the edge. This NVIDIA T4 GPU-based computing power platform can handle more machine learning training and provides an Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), enabling remote management to build and deploy edge AI solution. It delivers security through a Trusted Platform Module (TPM), providing added protection values for business when getting AI-ization throughout their business model.

The SuperEdge platform can also enable faster development of edge AI solutions in combination with AI software from the NVIDIA NGC catalog, a hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning (DL), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC). Provide edge AI solution developers a quicker edge AI solution access at the early stage and streamline end deployment.

Edge AIoT projects are complex and could take a long time to implement. Aetina aims to provide a professional, cost-effective, and less time-consuming service to the developers in an edge AI environment. Aetina SuperEdge responds to the demands and requirements of the market. After years of experience in GPGPU solution and edge computing solution deployment, Aetina knows the edge solution’s roles and work functions. SuperEdge provides more options and ideas to the edge AI developers to construct their smart applications. SuperEdge was born to enhance the chain between edge devices in edge AI and strengthen the connection from the edge to the cloud.

AIS-D422-A1 is now available, learn more about the SuperEdge series and the backing software service by visiting www.aetina.com.