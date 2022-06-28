AI/ML-based sensor fusion technology platform targets home-security alarm system

Infineon Technologies AG announced its battery-powered Smart Alarm System (SAS). The technology platform achieves high accuracy and very low-power operation using sensor fusion based on artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). This technology combined with low-power wake-on acoustic event detection provides remarkable performance. The compact design exceeds the detection accuracy of acoustic-only alarm systems while achieving equal or greater battery life compared to less sophisticated solutions used today in smart buildings and homes, and other IoT applications.

“We are excited to enable a unique and differentiated approach to bringing AI/ML capabilities to cost-sensitive, battery-powered home security sensor systems, without sacrificing battery life,” said Laurent Remont, Vice President of IoT and Sensor Solutions at Infineon. “Current home security solutions are unreliable for detecting events such as glass break. This new solution combines a number of best-in-class technologies to create an alarm system that is smart, reliable and power efficient. We look forward to bringing more innovative solutions into the home security market.”

The solution incorporates Infineon’s high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) analog XENSIV MEMS microphone IM73A135V01 , XENSIV digital pressure sensor DPS310 and PSoC 6 microcontroller CY8C62. Infineon also provides a sensor fusion software algorithm based on precisely trained AI/ML that combines acoustic and pressure sensor data to accurately differentiate between sharp sounds inside a home and distinctive audio/pressure events. These events can be created when glass is broken, or a house alarm is triggered due to a smoke alarm, a carbon monoxide alarm or an intrusion is detected through a door or window.

The AI/ML sensor fusion algorithm is also capable of eliminating many other background sounds or background pressure events that can generate false positives due to the similarities to alarm systems.

The new home security alarm Smart Alarm System (SAS) alarm reference design technology is available today, with the board available in September 2022.