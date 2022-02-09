AI/ML software runs on PSoC TM 6 MCUs

SensiML Corporation announced that it has teamed with Infineon Technologies to deliver a complete AI/Machine Learning (ML) solution for the Infineon PSoCTM 6 family of microcontrollers (MCUs) and the wide range of sensors they support. The collaboration combines SensiML’s Analytics Toolkit AI development software with the Infineon ModusToolbox and ultra-low power dual-core PSoC 6 MCUs, offering developers a quick and easy way to record data from Infineon XENSIVTM sensors, create sophisticated AI/ML-based models, and implement them on PSoC 6 MCUs. Using this approach, designers with little to no data science expertise can add local intelligence to their IoT designs for smart homes, industrial, fitness, and other applications.

SensiML and Infineon are marking the beginning of the collaboration with a “Build AI for the IoT Design Challenge” on Hackster.io. The contest will challenge innovators to use the SensiML Data Analytics Toolkit and Infineon ModusToolbox software along with Infineon’s XENSIV sensors, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity ICs, and PSoC 6 MCUs to capture and label sensor data, train AI/ML models, and deploy the resulting AI/ML solution on a PSoC 6 MCU to create intelligent endpoint applications. The goal of the challenge is to highlight how quick and easy it is for developers to use the complete end-to-end development platform provided by the two companies to implement local, low-power, sophisticated AI-based IoT edge devices.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit uses labeled datasets to quickly create efficient AI models and allows developers to use them to implement smart, high-performance edge algorithms without the need for hand coding or data science expertise. This toolkit nicely complements the PSoC 6 family, which is based on an ultra-low-power architecture ideal for battery-powered edge IoT applications. The PSoC 6 family features dual-core Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ processors, which enable design partitioning for simultaneous power/performance design optimization. The dual-core architecture also enables users to run their AI application generated by the SensiML tools on one processor, and their application code on the other processor.

SensiML Analytics Toolkit, Infineon PSoC 6 Family/Development Kits, Available Now. The Infineon PSoC 6 kit (CY8CKIT-062S2-43012 + CY8CKIT-028-SENSE) is available now.