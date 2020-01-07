AI module billed as world’s smallest

Murata Electronics Americas announced today that it has created the world’s smallest artificial intelligence (AI) module in partnership with Google – the Coral Accelerator Module. The custom-designed module packages Google’s Edge TPU ASIC within a miniaturized footprint. The solution overcomes some of the most pressing challenges in implementing AI solutions by delivering superior noise suppression and simplifying printed circuit board design in a smaller footprint. Miniaturization is key as all board space must be optimized to achieve highly robust functionality in space-constrained operations. The result of this collaboration is a solution that speeds up the algorithmic calculations required to execute AI.

The goal of Coral is to enable AI applications running at the device level to quickly move from prototype to production. Coral provides the complete toolkit of hardware components, software tools, and pre-compiled models for building devices with local AI. The AI module is an integral part of the fully integrated Coral platform, which can be implemented in a myriad of applications across numerous industries.

Murata worked closely with Coral to ensure that the AI module helped enable the flexibility, scalability, and compatibility for integration into applications deploying the Coral technology. Toward this end, Murata leveraged its global resources and decades of R&D in the areas of high-density design and component integration.

The Coral Accelerator Module will be available for sale in early 2020 through the Coral website. Murata and Google will be showcasing its applications January 7-10 at CES 2020 in South Hall – MP26061. More information on the technology can be found at Coral Accelerator Module.